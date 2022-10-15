Hyderabad: ISB conferred with prestigious Quality Champion Gold Award by QCI

Hyderabad: Professor Vijaya Sunder M, Assistant Professor (Practice) at the Indian School of Business (ISB), has been conferred with the QCI Quality Champion Gold Award by the Quality Council of India. Sanjeev Sanyal, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, presented the award at the silver jubilee function of QCI held in New Delhi recently. Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman of QCI and Dr Ravi P Singh, Secretary General of QCI, were present. This national award recognises Professor Sunder's exemplary contribution to developing world-class quality management courses.

Professor Vijaya Sunder is an award-winning author and a global thought leader in Continuous Improvement and Digital Transformation. He is a recipient of ASQ's Crosby Award, and IAQ's Walter Masing Award, among other recognitions.

He has about 18 years of industry experience and holds a PhD in Operational Excellence. His research and teaching interests include Operational Excellence, Project Management, Operations and Supply Chain Management, Sustainability, and Digital Transformation in the manufacturing and service sectors. Quality Council of India is an independent, autonomous organisation set up through a PPP model with the support of the Government of India and the Indian Industry represented by CII, FICCI and ASSOCHAM. It recently celebrated 25 years of its establishment. This national award is a testimony to the thought leadership of ISB's faculty and the pioneering role of ISB in redefining management education in the country.