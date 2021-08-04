Hyderabad: Jilted lover attacks woman with knife in Bowenpally

Secunderabad: A woman suffered serious injuries after being attacked with knife by a man here at Bowenpally in Secunderabad.



After attacking the woman, the man, identified as Girish stabbed himself with the same knife. It is learned that the accused resorted to the step as the girl refused his love proposal.



Locals shifted the two who were lying in pool of blood to a nearby hospital and alerted the police. The police and CLUES team rushed to the incident spot and collected details. They registered a case and launched an investigation.

The condition of the accused is said to be critical.