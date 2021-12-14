Hyderabad: 'Kapil Guru' launched

Hyderabad: TheKapil Group on Monday launched a unique live online training platform, 'Kapil Guru', which enables the students get trained in various skills and courses as per their convenience.

The speciality of Kapil Guru is that a student can learn anything from anywhere at any time. "We don't have any dedicated teachers, but we are inviting skilled people like teachers, corporate employees, housewives and coaching centres to join us. Whoever has skills to teach something can join this platform. This is a unique worldwide platform to bring both the Guru (teacher) and the learner at one place," said the Managing Director of Kapil Guru, Zaheeruddin.

He said if a student wanted to learn a course or a subject of his choice, he doesn't have any option in other platforms, but in Kapil Guru, he can select the teachers based on star rating provided on the platform and can schedule batches as per his timings.

"The platform provides many more options like webinars, demo lectures, job opportunities to the students. It fulfils the requirements of students and also the teachers," he said, adding that they have already associated with 102 colleges, including Chaitanya Bharati Institute of Technology and a few other universities.

He said that unlike the existing platforms where there is only one-way interaction, the Kapil Guru allows students to interact with the teachers. "There is no such platform in the country with such uniqueness. We are inviting all the teachers in the world. If the students are not satisfied with the trainer, they can change the teacher or can ask for a refund of the fee," Zaheeruddin said.

Kapil Guru provides certificates for the students who complete the course, which is ISO certified and valued in reputed organisations, he added.

The mobile application and the logo was launched by the Kapil Group Chairman K Vaman Rao. He congratulated the Kapil Guru staff and wished them the very best in their endeavours.