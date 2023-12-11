Live
Hyderabad: Kreative Minds expands its artistic horizon with ‘Esthetique 2023’
Kreative Minds, the trailblazing institute of art and culture, announced its expansion into Hyderabad with the grandeur of “Esthetique 2023.”
Kreative Minds, the trailblazing institute of art and culture, announced its expansion into Hyderabad with the grandeur of “Esthetique 2023.” The event unfolded on a vibrant evening graced by esteemed guests and stellar performers, marking yet another chapter in Kreative Minds' journey of fostering creativity.
The evening commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Chief Guest Vidwan Seetha Ramaiah, Guest of Honour Sabitha, and Guest Performers Subrata De, Ustad Najmuddin Qadir Javed, and Sanchita Lahoti. A special appearance was made by Mridul Nath.
This year's theme, "Celebration Of Indian Dance And Music," is showcased in a mesmerizing array of performances featuring Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Kuchipudi, and vocal & instrumental music from both Carnatic and Hindustani traditions.
Renowned Guest Performers
Sabitha: A highly acclaimed classical dancer with a rich legacy, Sabitha has received numerous accolades, including the Best Nandi Award from the Andhra Pradesh Govt. Her dedication to bridging the gap between theory and practice in dance has earned her recognition and the Kalatapasvi Vishwanath Award.
Ustad Najmuddin Qadir Javed: A prominent tabla player, Javed is renowned for accompanying celebrated musicians and holds the honor of being the first solo tabla player at the Akashvani Sangeet Sammelan. His musical journey, spanning over eight albums, showcases his mastery in percussion.
Sanchita Lahoti: A Kathak dancer and founder of DHamar Dance Institute, Sanchita Lahoti's performance at ‘Esthetique 2023’ focused on the sensitive issue of child abuse, sparking important conversations through her expressive art.
The evening had 31 performances of Nritya & Sangeet including performances of our guest performers & special performers.