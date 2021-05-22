Hyderabad: L V Prasad Eye Institute launches Black Fungus helpline number

Banjara Hills: Mucormycosis or Black Fungus has been declared as an epidemic now.

After Covid-19, it is the next fast emerging threat, and the need of the hour is early diagnosis and timely treatment. To minimize the delay in accessing timely treatment for patients, L V Prasad Eye Institute has introduced a helpline number – 18002002211.

"People can call any time on this number between 9:00 am to 6:00 pm from Monday to Saturday for any queries regarding Mucormycosis.

In Telangana, LVPEI has a quaternary eye care centre and three city centres in Hyderabad. We also have secondary centres across Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool, Nirmal, Rangareddy, Kothur and Siddipet.

In cases where immediate care is needed, our counsellors will share with the caller the contact address of the nearest LVPEI Centre in their vicinity.

For the benefit of patients who cannot travel, we are even offering tele-consultation services," says Dr Tarjani Vivek Dave, Oculoplasty Surgeon, L V Prasad Eye Institute.