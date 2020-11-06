Hyderabad: Lakes restoration begins in Rajendranagar

Rajendranagar: Within days after one of the devastating floods that left a trail of destruction in the city and suburbs and damaged several water bodies, the irrigation department began the restoration works.

As per the official data It is said that out of 192 tanks, a total of 14 have developed breaches while another six are in critical stages. In 27 tanks damage was caused to their sluice, bunds at 32 places while weirs have received damages in 31 water bodies.

The 14 water bodies that were breached in the floods, include Brahmana Kunta, Brahman Cheruvu, Appa Cheruvu, Palle Cheruvu, Mamidla Kunta, ErraKunta and Gurrum Cheruvu. A majority of them exist in Rajendranagar area.

Though the officials sent the observation report to government, seeking funds to the tune of Rs 984.50 lakhs for emergency repairs and 3,164.00 Lakhs for permanent works, the emergency repair works at some places have already began without meeting pre-condition, thanks to the goodwill between the officials and the contractors.

According to officials, the irrigation department has taken up restoration works of breached bund of Appa Cheruvu at Gagan Pahad on a war footing. The bund of this lake that spreads over 40 acres, has developed a breach on the fateful night of October13 causing floods in nearby areas that left five people dead, four from a single family, and many missing.

Another lake in Rajendranagar called Palle Cheruvu which shares the boundaries with Bandlaguda under Chadrayangutta constituency was also damaged ravaging the lives in several areas. In one of the incidents nine members of a family lost their lives due to flooding of Palle Cheruvu.

Works at Balapur lake in Barkas areas has been completed where the bund had developed a breach creating a flood in nearby areas.

There are a total 14 lakes in and around the city that developed breaches in one of the worst ever floods in the city. Six crammed water bodies are still in critical stages. Damages to sluice, bunds and weirs also affected 90 water bodies from where the water is still seeping into nearby localities.