Hyderabad: Limited height subway at Malkajgiri sought

Hyderabad: As the construction of the Rail Under Bridge (RUB) at gate no 255, Goutham Nagar, Malkajgiri is left pending since decades, causing a lot of inconvenience for commuters, the members of the Suburban Train and Bus Travellers' Association submitted a representation to the South Central Railway for constructing a limited height subway at level crossing gate number 255T between Malkajgiri junction.

Noor Ahmed, General Secretary for LT (long train) and MMTS Travellers' Association said, "As the issue of construction of RUB at Goutham Nagar at gate number 255 is pending since decades and with no alternative route for the commuters, we have requested the SCR to construct a subway. We are forced to wait for a long time as the rail gate closes every few minutes. Recently the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), public representatives and SCR inspected the site but no action has been taken. There are two major RUBs one at Lallaguda and another is at Uttamnagar which are been pending since decades. Hence, we have given a proposal to construct a limited height subway at the level crossing gate number 255T between Malkajgiri junction to ease the flow of traffic." As this rail section is very busy where various trains pass towards Kazipet, Nalgonda and Nizamabad section, goods train pass through this section, we have requested to construct a pre casted box type subway to help commuters commute smoothly. As the proposed RUB has been left pending, it will better if the SCR construct a limited height subway, added Ahmed.

"As it is easy to construct a limited height subway in short time and no extra land is required for such bridge which also avoids court cases and payment of heavy compensations to land owners, it will be better if the SCR and GHMC officials inspect the area and plan for box type subway with two lines," said a another member of Suburban Train and Bus Travellers' Association.