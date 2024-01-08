Hyderabad: Little Flower High School’s 1974 batch reunites

Hyderabad: Going back in time by half a century and remembering memories of old school days, students of Little Flower High School (LFHS), Hyderabad, who completed their Class 10 in 1974, had a reunion on Sunday.

During the alumni meet, they felicitated the teachers, and out of all the teachers who taught the batch, only three are surviving: Sunanda Pandy, Mary Josephine, and Narsimhulu.

According to officials of LFHS, the SSC 1974 batch came from various continents and was part of the felicitation ceremony. Many of them lived interesting lives and have given so much to the nation.

The convenor of the batch students group, Sardar Harpal Singh, Air Marshal (RTD), received the Param Vishist Seva medal in 2019, took part in the Kargil War, and entered the hall of fame on the school wall.

Dakshinamurthy was another stalwart for almost 35 years who donned the White Uniform to serve in the Indian Navy and led many exhilarating moments, being part of many action consequences while Sriram served in the Indian Army in important ranks.