Hyderabad: Mangalya opens 18th store
Mangalya shopping Mall has given a new definition to the shopping, popular actress Rashi Khanna said
Hyderabad: Mangalya shopping Mall has given a new definition to the shopping, popular actress Rashi Khanna said. Speaking to media persons after the inauguration of Mangalya Shopping Mall at Hasthinapur in Hyderabad on Sunday, Rasi Khanna said that Mangalya is the one-stop location for the purchase of weddings and other celebrations.
KasamNamashivaya, the chairman of Mangalya chain shops, said that they have been offering a wide range of clothes for all occasions. The Hasthinapur mall is the 18th store in both Telugu-speaking States – Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. BN Reddy Corporator M Lachi Reddy and LB Nagar MLA Devisreddy Sudheer Reddy’s wife Kamala greeted the management on the occasion. Mangalya Directors Kasam Mallikarjun, KasamNamashivaya, KasamKedari, Kasam Siva Prasad, Pulluru Arun, KasamPranith, T Karthik Arun, Varun and Vishal were among others present.