Hyderabad: Many homeless eke out living near Nampally station & at 'Labour Adda'

Hyderabad: There are a large number of people, mostly homeless, living outside the Nampally railway station and also at 'Labour Adda' near the Public Gardens. They manage to live by begging near traffic signals. With no shelters, every night they gather near the station and sleep on footpaths.



Though the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has set up shelter homes for the homeless aiming to make it a 'beggar-free city' still many people are either found begging or sleeping on footpaths, even though they have several health issues.

The GHMC has 18 shelter homes, but only a few are functional. The rest are closed as many people decide to leave after staying for a few days.

According to the GHMC officials, every year, it launches a special drive to identify elderly and homeless living on roads and pavements in the city and shifts them to shelters. But most leave as they are habituated to begging. "With no option left, we had to close the shelter homes", they stated.

The Hans India spoke to a few homeless families at Nampally station. A 65-year-old said, "We get all facilities at the shelter home, but there is no way to earn money there. We need money to address our needs. Since we are not fit enough to work, we left the shelter home and started begging."

An activist, Amjed Ullah Khan, found a physically challenged with a fractured leg, sleeping on footpath outside the station. He said on his request, the SHO of Nampally shifted the person to Osmania Hospital.

In another case, Syed Ali of Malakpet found a woman who was begging and sleeping with her new-born on footpath at Chaderghat circle. He urged the administration to shift her to a shelter. He said there are many urban homeless who seek shelter.