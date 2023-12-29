Hyderabad: Massive response to ‘Praja Palana’

Hyderabad : ‘Praja Palana’ (governance at people’s doorsteps) received overwhelming response on the first day in the entire Telangana state. People made a beeline before the government offices to submit applications to avail the benefits promised under six guarantees, which will be implemented in three months.

There were some initial hiccups on day one due to the shortage of staff. People had to wait for hours to register their names and handover the applications to the authorities in MRO and MDO offices.

Ministers and MLAs attended the programme in the districts and appealed to the people not to get panic as the government would continue to receive the applications even after January 6 at Gram Panchayats and municipal offices. Participating in the programme in Ibrahimpatnam Assembly segment, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the government would extend the benefits of every scheme to the needy and deserved by identifying them through verification. In view of the increasing number of visitors to the offices, he instructed the officials to open a counter for every 100 people and receive the applications. The applications for new ration cards would also be received at the counters and Rs 5 lakh cash will be given to the beneficiaries of Indiramma housing scheme.

State Panchayat Raj and Revenue departments instructed the mandal level officials to ensure every person submit applications without any confusion in the offices and warned of stringent action against those exploiting the people by taking money for submission of the applications. The two departments received complaints that some agents at the mandal offices were collecting money from applicants to register their names. In view of heavy rush at the centres, police forces were deployed in the districts to maintain law and order.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development department made elaborate arrangements in the Urban Local Bodies to receive the applications. More than 80,000 applications were received from 141 municipalities on the first day of Praja Palana, officials said, adding that MA&UD Director Harichandana Dasari along with her colleagues inspected the implementation of Praja Palana in five municipalities, including Pirzadiguda and Boduppal, to ensure the process was going on smoothly.

The officials said that a control room with 040- 23120410 number was also opened at the municipal head office in Hyderabad to address the queries from the citizens and also to monitor the performance of the municipalities from time to time.