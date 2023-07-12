Hyderabad: Meet Gorre Ashok, beacon of innovation

Hyderabad: In a testament to the remarkable ingenuity of rural youth, a talented innovator has achieved international acclaim with his groundbreaking innovation. His achievements have now caught the attention of the United States of America (USA), as he received a prestigious invitation from an American university to showcase his talent and further amplify his innovative skills. Set to embark on a transformative journey, the budding innovator is spending 15 days in USA. Adding to the excitement, the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE) has organised a conference in Nebraska, USA, focusing on cutting-edge advancements in the field of agriculture, where the young inventor is poised to make a significant impact.



Gorre Ashok, hailing from a secluded village in Huzurnagar town in Suryapet district in Telangana, has emerged as a beacon of innovation, earning the distinction of being the sole representative from India at an international gathering. With over 7,000 delegates from nearly hundred nations converging at this prestigious event, Ashok’s remarkable achievement stands as a testament to the Telangana government’s unwavering commitment to fostering innovation throughout the State. Bolstered by the encouragement and support of the Telangana State Innovation Council (TSIC) and T Works, Ashok’s exceptional talent has now catapulted him onto the global stage.

With financial help from Pogula Ganesham of Palle Srujana, a platform for grassroots innovators, Ashok joined a one-year course, Diploma in Basic Rural Technology, at Vigyan Ashram, Pune, to get training in electronic and mechanical innovations.

Ashok has so far fabricated nine low-cost tools, which include a seed sowing tool, 4 in 1 cycle weeder, hand tool kit, seeds sowing tool, stick for disabled persons, mono wheel engine weeder, and others.

Speaking to The Hans India, he said, “With an unwavering mission to provide top-quality tools and machines at affordable prices to the agricultural community, I exhibited my work at the intinta innovator programme organised by the TSIC on August 15, 2019. Now, I have an ambitious plan to establish a dedicated workshop in my village for research, development, and manufacturing of agricultural equipment, As I embark on this noble endeavor, I fervently appeal for support from all quarters, seeking collective efforts to empower farmers to the maximum extent possible.”

In his ambitious long-term vision, Gorre Ashok, the trailblazing rural innovator, envisions a future where automotive machines play a pivotal role in revolutionising the agriculture sector. With an unwavering commitment to empowering rural communities, he aims to assemble a skilled team of local talents while forging strategic collaborations with global agricultural companies. Further, he seeks to impart knowledge through short-term courses, designed to provide comprehensive training in tool and machine fabrication, as well as the entire product life cycle. By combining innovation, education, and collaboration, Ashok strives to propel the agricultural landscape forward while equipping school and college students with the skills needed for a prosperous future.