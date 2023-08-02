Hyderabad: Members of Cantonment Vikas Manch submit a representation

Hyderabad: Members of Cantonment Vikas Manch on Tuesday submitted a representation to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the measures to be taken for the development of the Cantonment area once their longtime demand for a merger with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is fulfilled.

“Even after 75 years of Independence, we, as citizens of India have not seen any development in the Cantonment area which is governed by an autonomous body. As there is a talk that very soon the SCB merger will be taken place, it will better be if after the merger Cantonment area should be declared as a separate circle in GHMC, and also a special package of Rs 25 thousand crores should be announced for the development of the area and a time limit for spending them of 10 years should be imposed,” said Sanki Ravinder, General Secretary Cantonment Vikas Manch.

“Along with this special law or amendment should be implemented, considering Cantonment as a special category/zone, to help and safeguard the poor people in getting rights on the lands living for decades by Issuing PATTA’s, regularisation. Apart from this Strategic Nala Development