Hyderabad: Meru International School student bags 2 gold medals

Hyderabad: 'Meru' International School, Yousfguda, organised the National Karate & Kung-fu Championship-2022 for CM KCR Cup at Vijayabhaskar Reddy Stadium, on February 13. About 2,000 students from Kerala, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh participated.

Shivathikmika, a VII class student of the school won two gold medals in her categories. "Her ability to play three rounds in karate and kung-fu is great cause of pride for us", said the institution.

She has been practising at the zonal level with national coach Ketan Condru. The school management and parents wished both the student and coach would bring more laurels.