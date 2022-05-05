Hyderabad: Metro Rail unveils e-Galleria

Hyderabad: In tune with the tech DNA of Hyderabad city, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd announced the repositioning of its Hi-Tec City Mall into e-Galleria, a whole new avatar as India's first and exclusive Electronic & Technology Mall at Hitec City on Wednesday.

According to L&T Metro Rail attached to the Hitec City Metro Station through a skywalk, e-Galleria offers a curated tech experience for spaces with both long-term and short-term leasing. It has been crafted as the destination for tech-talks, road shows, and product launches, where one can get to know the emerging trends in technology in a fun-filled and engaging environment.

KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, said, "we are happy to launch e-Galleria as part of our growth plan for our Transit Oriented Development. Today, brands are exploring new marketing avenues and innovative product placements that e-Galleria as a launch pad will cater to as a one-stop hub. This new avatar will help us in harnessing the support and loyalty of brands and opportunity to grow together and develop a sustainably brighter future, both for businesses and the city of Hyderabad."

Key attractions of e-Galleria will be a exclusive brand stores, e-Bazaar, Launchpad ,TechHive ,Startup Terminus ,Fun, Food & Entertainment This A-grade, centrally air-conditioned facility of e-Galleria has been built as per NBC norms and follows stringent fire & safety policy. It offers abundant parking with electric charging stations focusing on sustainability. The mall will be professionally managed by the international facility management firm Jones Lang LaSalle. It offers around 18.5 million sqft of space for work, shopping, leisure, entertainment, healthcare among others.