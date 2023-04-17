Hyderabad: MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi demands SC-monitored probe

Hyderabad : Demanding UP CM Adityanath's resignation, MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi accused the BJP government of having a role in the shooting of gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf.



At a press conference here on Sunday, he called for an investigation into the incident under the supervision of the Supreme Court stating that no officer from UP should be involved in the investigation. "The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is not running the government by the rule of law. The government is running with the rule of the gun," Owaisi said. The MIM chief said the killing of Atiq Ahmed and his brother in Prayagraj was a "cold-blooded" murder and questioned how did the three miscreants get those weapons and why were they allegedly chanting religious slogans after the shooting.

