Hyderabad: MLA Raja Singh booked for Islamophobic comments

Hyderabad: The Kanchanbagh police booked a case against Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh for allegedly outraging religious beliefs of a particular community through his defamatory remarks.

A complaint was made against the MLA after a video went viral on social media in which he allegedly made derisively and derogatory comments against a prominent Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chisty Ghareeb Nawaz of Ajmer Rajasthan.

The case was booked under Section 295A of IPC.

A few weeks ago, the MLA at a meeting made adverse comments against the Ajmer shrine evoking sharp reactions from different quarters.