Hyderabad: Muharram on July 29, CP holds coordination meet

Hyderabad: With Muharram slated for July 29, City Police Commissioner CV Anand held a coordination meeting with Shia community members and took their opinions on the security, traffic and other arrangements.

The Police Commissioner said that “Along with Taskforce force, SHE teams, crime teams will also be deployed and the traffic wing will scale up the deployment to maintain smooth flow of traffic and patrolling will be intensified starting from the first day of Muharram.”.

He apprised them about the GO to provide an elephant for the procession and urged them to take measures for the rest and safety of the animal and stressed for adherence to the procession route and to maintain strict security around the elephant. “A dry run will be held and the city police will set up Joint control rooms at strategic locations” he added.

“As this is a mourning procession to express solidarity and a time to remember the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, let us do the matam with our hearts and set the differences aside,” he appealed.

of Shia Muslims will take part in the mourning procession. A 400 year old tradition will mark the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, which will begin from Bibi-ka-alam, Dabeerpura and pass through Charminar-Gulzar house, Purani Havel, Darulshifa ending at Chaderghat.

GHMC zonal commissioner Venkanna informed the meeting that maintenance works, electric, lifting works will be completed in-time.