Hyderabad: ‘Narendra Modi’s medicine’ reaching expiry date, says Revanth Reddy

Nagpur/ Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that similar to a medicine which has an expiry date, the ‘Modi’s medicine’ has lost its effectiveness. He quipped that its date of expiry was near; ‘this medicine’ has turned ineffective.

Addressing the Congress party’s 139th Foundation Day with theme ‘Hai Tayyar Hum’ (we are ready for Lok Sabha polls) at Nagpur, Revanth also took a jibe at BJP followers who hail Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ’56-inch chest’. He wondered as to why his swagger has not deterred the Parliament’s attackers.

“Modi’s followers term him as 56-inch chest, but you have seen how Parliament security was breached by a few common men who jumped all over the place as the Lok Sabha was in business. I ask as to why the 56-inch chest failed to prevent this?” he sought to know.

Ridiculing the catch-phrase ‘double-engine sarkar’, he said when someone asked what this meant, he had come with an explanation of his own. “The double-engine is nothing but Adani and Pradhani. While Adani’s image was obliterated by Rahul Gandhi in Parliament sessions, the time has come that he also annihilate Pradhani,” Revanth asserted.

While giving credit to Rahul Gandhi for winning in Karnataka and Telangana in the wake of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, the CM confided that after the two States Maharashtra will fall in line. “Our party will form a government not only in Maharashtra, but the upcoming yatra (Bharat Nyay Yatra) will begin from Manipur till Maharashtra will ensure the Congress unfurls the tricolour at Red Fort,” he expressed confidence. Emphasising how crucial the next three months were for the party, Revanth urged all partymen to dedicate the next hundred days for the party. “Tell your family members that the 100 days are important and, for the sake of the country, you are dedicating for them,” he said while seeking their contribution for the Lok Sabha polls.