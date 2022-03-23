Hyderabad: NDC team visits oxygen park, showers praise on State govt

Hyderabad: As part of field visit, a delegation of National Defence College (National Defence College-Delhi) on Tuesday visited Kandlakoya Oxygen Urban Forest Park in Medchal district.

The delegation led by Air Vice Marshal Tejbir Singh complimented the State government for developing excellent urban forest parks. The team expressed surprise at the ambitious green programmes being implemented by the Telangana government on forest restoration. The team also praised the government for taking up Miyawaki plantation programme.

State Head of Forest Force RM Dobriyal explained about the flagship programme of Telangana ku Harith Haram being implemented to increase the greenery in the State to 33 per cent.

The team spent nearly three hours in the park and enquired in detail with the officials about forest rejuvenation, soil protection, root stock development, types of plants suited for soils in Telangana, seedlings to be raised in urban parks, benefits to the environment and the facilities provided to the visitors in urban forest parks. The defence officials praised the efforts being made by the State government for forest conservation, forest rejuvenation and wildlife conservation. Significant growth in greenery growth was appreciated.