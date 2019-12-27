Hyderabad: New Year calendar released on Christmas in P J R Nagar

Allwyn Colony: Local Corporator Dodla Venkatesh Goud on Wednesday expressed happiness over the grand celebrations of Christmas festival. He participated in Christmas celebrations at churches in P J R Nagar, Dattatreya Colony, Indrahills. He cut the Christmas cake and conveyed greetings to the gathering. He also released the New Year calendar.

Those present on the occasion included Pastors Satyaraj, Shyam, TRS youth leader Dodla Ramakrishna Goud, division party president Jilla Ganesh, Ward Member Chinnolla Srinivas, Area Committee Members Shoukath Ali, Munna, Ramulu Goud, party leaders Shivraj Goud, Rajesh Chandra, Poshetty, Boyi Kishan, Katike Ravi, Khaja, Nageswara Rao, Vasu, Yadagiri, Samad, Satyanarayana, Mahesh, Kurmayya, Sampath, Arive Ravi, Santosh, Arjun and Ezaz.