Hyderabad: NIMS nurses stage protest

Hyderabad: Nurses working in NIMS, Panjagutta staged a demonstration for half an hour on Tuesday morning for the realisation of their demands. These short protests every day will continue until November 7, when the nurses, as announced earlier, will be boycotting duties indefinitely. A strike notice to this effect was served to the NIMS administration four days ago.

The demands include payment of Covid-19 incentive, payment of Modified Assured Career Progression arrears, payment of EL encashment for the year 2019, conversion of EPF to GPF, promotions for staff nurses, cadre review of nursing college staff, etc. some of which were pending for two years. The nurses' union also appealed to the Joint Commissioner of Labour, Hyderabad to intervene and do justice to them.