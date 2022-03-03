Hyderabad NIMS set to become largest hospital in city

The Telangana government is all set to contruct five super speciality hospitals in Hyderabad soon. It is learned that the government decided to construct each hospital in 12 lakh square feet.



The government also has plans to upgrade Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) by expanding it into a 3,490-bed hospital. Besides, expanding NIMS which has 1,490 beds, the government will construct the five super speciality hospitals with 1000 beds.



Recently, health minister Harish Rao held a meeting on the construction of five hospitals and also constituted a special corporation to obtain funds from SBI capital. NIMS is set to become the largest hospital in Hyderabad which will expanded in 18 acres land in Irrummanzil.



On the other hand, the super speciality hospitals will come up at each corner of the city. Dubbed as Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), the four hospitals will come up at TIMS Gachibowli, Chest Hospital, Sanathnagar, Alwal and Dilsukhnagar.

