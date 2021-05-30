Hyderabad: No Fish Prasadam this year too amid rise in covid-19 cases

Hyderabad: It is all known that every year the distribution of free 'Fish Prasadam' for Asthama patients will take place in an open Nampally grounds. But due to Covid-19 pandemic, last year there was a break. And this year too, there will be no distribution of this medicine. As the Coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the second wave, the Telangana government has decided to go with this tough decision.

The Battini brothers announced that they would be discontinuing the distribution of the 'Fish Prasadam' this year too. Earlier, they decided to distribute the medicine to a limited number of people on June 8, but the distribution was canceled due to the second wave Covid-19 outbreak. Finally, they also said that, only their family members are going to take fish prasadam.



Harinath Gowda said that Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav has suggested that the distribution of fish prasadam should be stopped due to the Covid-19 lockdown. He said that millions of asthma sufferers from all over the country and abroad come here every year to take this medicine.



He further said that, as there is lockdown in Telangana and other states too, the Asthama patients would face lot of difficulties if the 'Fish Prasadam' is distributed. There may be a chance of Covid-19 spread too. Thus, this year too, the fish prasadam supply by Batthini brothers will not be there.

