Hyderabad: Demanding promotion for students and seeking changes in exam centre allocation for supplementary exams, the State leaders of National Students Union of India, student wing of Congress party, met Minister for Education Sabita Indra Reddy at her chambers on Friday.



Submitting a representation to the Minister, NSUI State president Balmoor Venkat and office bearers of the Union said that the students were facing a lot of hardships due to corona and the floods, and urged the Minister to promote the students and also relax the norms with regard to allocation of exam centres.

Addressing the media, Venkat said that the NSUI's visit was not to represent the organisation's voice, but to represent collective concerns of students from the State. He added that the delegation demanded all the students of 1st, 2nd & 3rd year engineering and 1st & 2nd year degree be promoted according to the UGC guidelines.

"The mass promotion is a necessity because these students have to manage their online classes, mid-exams and also follow the current semester in the given short period, which will be a herculean task. Considering this, the above students should be promoted based on their internal marks score as promised. The students of degree and engineering, who are giving supplementary exams, should be provided with the exam centre of their choice in view of the pandemic and the flood situation. The students of Intermediate first year who have backlogs should be promoted without any exam as they have to prepare for their IPE syllabus and for the entrance examinations which are enough burden on them," he added.

Venkat appealed to the Education Minister to consider the issues and take the decision accordingly in favour of the student community.