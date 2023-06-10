Hyderabad: Online registration facility for MANUU Mega Job Fair

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Training and Placement Cell (T&PC) in collaboration with Galaxy Placement Services and Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) is holding a Mega Job Fair on June 12, 2023 at MANUU Sports Complex, Gachibowli, Hyderabad from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm as part of ongoing cultural, literary & sports festival “Jashn-e-Baharan 2023” being organized by MANUU Students' Union (MSU).

According to Dr Md Yousuf Khan, I/c T&PC, interested candidates from MANUU and outside can register online at link http://tinyurl.com/HyderabadJobFair to participate in the Job Fair. About 50 companies, organizations, MNC’s, Federations & Institutions are likely to take part in the job fair to fill up about 4000 vacancies.