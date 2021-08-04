Hyderabad: Out of over 8 lakh only 3 lakh people opted for free water scheme

Hyderabad: Despite the water board urging the citizens to register for availing 20KL free drinking water scheme in the city, only 3 three lakh people have applied till now, even though more than eight lakh households are eligible for the scheme.

Though the board has been making efforts to identify consumers who have not yet registered for the scheme, many have not shown interest in availing the free water facility.

According to water board officials, after the State government announced the implementation of free water scheme in Greater HyderabadMunicipal Corporation (GHMC) limits the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply andSewerage Board (HMWSSB) has extended the date for applying the scheme two times, earlier the scheme was till April 30 but now it has been extended till Aug 15.

The vigilance wing of the board has also intensified the crackdown on illegal water connections. Recently, the vigilance team has registered as many as seven criminal cases against those who had illegal water connections, if the illegal water connections holders want the case to be withdrawn, they have to pay the penalty along with water bills to regularise their water connection. "Due to the illegal water connections, the water board had already lost crores of rupees. By observing this the HMWSSB made Aadhar linking mandatory to avail 20KL free water supply scheme," said an HMWSSB vigilance wing official.

People are afraid of losing water connections and legal trouble as there are many illegal water connections in the city. "Most of the water connections do not have a proper meter to track down the usage of water, the bill collectors visit houses and charge the amount accordingly and some also take money from the people to mention lesser amount in the water bill, sources alleged.

Moreover, to encourage registration for the scheme HMWSSB took efforts and has identified a total of 4,06,508 water connections that are eligible for the scheme which is around 41 per cent of the total 9,73,977 connections. Thereby, benefitting around 8,24,000 households.