Hyderabad: Over 4,000 cases booked for violating lockdown 2.0 norms

Hyderabad: Although the police have regularly been warning the citizens that stringent action would be taken against lockdown 2.0 violators, in the last one week more than 4,000 cases have been registered against persons in City.

According to official sources, the Hyderabad City Police drive against violators resulted in booking 4,387 cases since May 12.

The police have started implementing the restrictions in a more stringent manner since day one of the lockdown which was imposed to curb the spread of Corona in the State.

The law and order police teams had erected check-posts at 200 places, while 112 were being manned by the City Traffic department. In City's western part (West Zone), with around 14 police stations in its limits, the police booked several bike riders who were found roaming unnecessarily, in violation of norms.

The police said only 25 per cent of people are coming out for genuine reasons; the rest are just roaming on vehicles with friends. They seized bikes and cars from all such persons and let them go only after noting their details. Officers even warned them about the dangers posed by the second wave of Covid-19.

The police said that vehicles will not be returned to owners immediately, even after they pay fines. They will do so only after the lockdown restrictions are lifted.

The police said cases against whom were registered include traders, shopkeepers. Those violating the lockdown norms have been booked under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Sections 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further, they have also imposed a fine of Rs.1,000 on motorists for not wearing masks.

"The police are taking all measures to enforce the lockdown norms. All check-posts are active with around 8- 10 police personnel deployed. People are being fined for not wearing masks. Cases are also being booked against those driving unnecessarily on roads," said a police official.

Her pointed out that despite the lockdown, several shops are foud open even after the relaxation hours, clearly violating the restrictions. The patrolling officers are visiting markets during 6-10 am to crack down on traders violating the physical distancing norm.

All cases have been booked under the limits of police stations in Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Saifabad, Panjagutta among others.