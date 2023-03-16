Hyderabad: Paper leak protests continue to rock city

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) office on Wednesday as various political parties, youth and student organisations continued their protests over the TSPSC question paper leak.

ABVP workers marched to the TSPSC office to stage a protest in Nampally. However, the police stopped the agitated protesters from barging into the TSPSC premises, which led to a heated argument between the two sides.

The protesters demanded stringent action against those involved in the question paper leak for the recruitment to posts of Assistant Engineer in various departments and resignation of TSPSC chairman Janardhan Reddy.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay found fault with the government for handing the case to SIT. He alleged that the State government is trying to shield the culprits and said that no major case was investigated properly by SIT. Sanjay said a probe by the sitting judge can bring out the facts in the case. He condemned non-bailable cases booked against BJYM workers for staging protests at the TSPSC office.