Hyderabad: Parking woes haunt visitors to Haj House

Nampally: After the Telangana State Wakf Board chairman Mohammed Saleem decided to limit the parking in the Haj House here, its scores of visitors have been irked. Activists as well as visitors raise the issue of parking outside the building, as they feel it is more than just prevention in view of the pandemic.

During July last year, as a precautionary measure, Saleem had decided to limit the parking in the building, but now visitors who park their vehicles are receiving challans for using no parking area on the roads.

According to social activist SM Samad, visitors have been parking outside the Haj House since more than six months and are facing difficulties. "The Haj House Razzack Manzil houses government Minority department offices. The building has a huge parking space, but visitors are forced to park their vehicles on roads for which they are receiving traffic violation challans. It seems that it is more than just prevention of the pandemic," he added.

In any government office parking for visitors has a specified area in or outside the premises, but the Haj House visitors are forced to park outside, even though it has plenty of parking space on premises. "The parking is given on rent to the adjacent function hall, but it has been limited for its visitors. Is the virus spread through the vehicles?" he asks.

It has been observed that vehicles are parked in a long lane close to the bus stop. The visitors are even receiving challans for parking at a bus bay. Cars are parked in a second line on the road. "Daily hundreds of visitors come to the Minority offices. Most visitors come to the Qazatte section seeking marriage certificates and are facing hardships."

If it is for prevention, in a view of the pandemic, vehicles should be allowed inside the Haj House. Visitors to offices should be limited," feels Mohammed Mujeeb, a visitor.