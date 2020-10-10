Hyderabad: Patients suffer as rainwater floods Osmania Hospital new block

Hyderabad: Despite cloud burst and inundation across the city, the Osmania General Hospital's now shut heritage block remained dry and without flooding. In contrast, the new Quli Qutb Shah block which now houses the patients witnessed flooding, causing inconvenience and damaging equipment.



The comparative videos went viral amongst the medical circles following an intensive spell of rain that lashed the city submerged most of the buildings. This once again sparked demand for reopening and continuation of services at the heritage block. Senior doctors and alumnus of the Osmania echoed the sentiment, as nothing like the July 16 incident has happened ever since.

"The drainage incident remained an isolated one, which was overcome. The block needs only minor repair works like restoring the damaged ceiling. Historically the block remained crucial for functioning of the hospital. Sealing of it has not only impacted poor patients but also practicing doctors. The government must rethink of opening of the heritage block for the great good of people," said founder president of Telangana Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Osmania alumni, Dr K Shyamsunder.

It has been almost 4 months ever since the Heritage block was sealed by the administration citing flooding. But the doctors argue that the recent rainfall during the entire monsoon proves this argument wrong, as no flooding was witnessed.

In contrast, the general ward of patients which were shifted to the Quli Qutb Shah block constructed some three decades back was inundated on Friday evening and also caused damage to important equipment. "You can watch the visuals of flooding, which caused huge inconvenience to patients. The block was never built for accommodating patients and was used for conducting tests of patients.

The entire waiting hall has been converted into a general ward. With no proper facilities available for the patients coming not only from Telangana, but from neighbouring States are returning without proper treatment," said Osmania Alumni Member and senior doctor, Dr Iqbal Javed.

With outpatients of 1 lakh per month, the State-owned the hospital which was the pride of the State, if restored to past glory would be better off when compared to multi-specialty hospitals in and around Hyderabad. "Almost every other doctor's guru is here. The young doctors learn here the practical knowledge, where other Corporate hospitals fail to provide," he added.