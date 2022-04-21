Hyderabad police busts high tech sex racket run by Uganda woman, two held

A new kind of sex 'racket' has been busted in the Hyderabad city where police have arrested a Uganda citizen for running the high-tech sex racket. It is learnt that the organisers have found to have created a special app to run the sex racket, which includes information on Uganda nationals as well as VIPs.



Going by the reports, the Uganda nationals have set up special security for the sex rocket thay similar to security in a bank app where entries to the prostitution flat must be made using a special code.



The customers are allowed to meet the girl only if they enter the secret code. Police were also shocked to learn the process of high-tech sex racket in the city.