- Alliance candidates will sweep in Vizag: LS candidate
- Congress is only party to have secular ideology: VH
- For the first time, maximum temperatures were recorded in the district
- Shani Trayodashi celebrations at Shaneswara Temple
- Ugadi celebrations begins at Srisailam Mallikarjuna Swamy temple
- Telangana: State govt to announce ‘Netanna Bharosa’ scheme soon
- ‘Local-non-local’ issue haunts YSRCP in Kurnool
- Guntur: MLC Janga to join TDP today
- Mangalagiri: Jai Maha Bharat party to establish society sans poverty
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 6 April
Hyderabad: Police constable booked for raping minor girl
Hyderabad: A police constable was allegedly booked for raping a minor girl on a promise to marry at Habeeb Nagar.
The police officer, currently posted at the Mirchowk police headquarters, and the girl belonged to the same neighborhood and knew each other.
The police stated that Gopi met the victim at a function a few months ago, and they soon became friends. Their relationship progressed, and Gopi proposed marriage to her. However, when the victim recently asked about their marriage plans, Gopi refused to marry and began to avoid her. Based on a complaint from the girl’s parents, the Habeeb Nagar police booked a case, and an investigation is underway.
