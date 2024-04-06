Hyderabad: Police constable booked for raping minor girl

Hyderabad: A police constable was allegedly booked for raping a minor girl on a promise to marry at Habeeb Nagar.

The police officer, currently posted at the Mirchowk police headquarters, and the girl belonged to the same neighborhood and knew each other.

The police stated that Gopi met the victim at a function a few months ago, and they soon became friends. Their relationship progressed, and Gopi proposed marriage to her. However, when the victim recently asked about their marriage plans, Gopi refused to marry and began to avoid her. Based on a complaint from the girl’s parents, the Habeeb Nagar police booked a case, and an investigation is underway.