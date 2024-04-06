  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Police constable booked for raping minor girl

Hyderabad: Police constable booked for raping minor girl
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: A police constable was allegedly booked for raping a minor girl on a promise to marry at Habeeb Nagar. The police officer, currently...

Hyderabad: A police constable was allegedly booked for raping a minor girl on a promise to marry at Habeeb Nagar.

The police officer, currently posted at the Mirchowk police headquarters, and the girl belonged to the same neighborhood and knew each other.

The police stated that Gopi met the victim at a function a few months ago, and they soon became friends. Their relationship progressed, and Gopi proposed marriage to her. However, when the victim recently asked about their marriage plans, Gopi refused to marry and began to avoid her. Based on a complaint from the girl’s parents, the Habeeb Nagar police booked a case, and an investigation is underway.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X