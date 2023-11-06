Hyderabad: Police nabs four youngsters for ganja peddling

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force North Zone Team along with Tukaramgate police apprehended four youngsters who were involved in the possession of ganja. Police seized 5.6 kgs of ganja, a bike, and four mobile phones.

The accused were Mohd Arshad Khan (21), Ramavath Rahul (21), Mohd Irshad Khan (20), and Mohammed Mazher Ahmed (23) all four are natives of Gummadidala in Sangareddy district.

According to the police, Arshad Khan and Irshan Khan are brothers, and the other two are their friends. Earlier Arshad bought ganja from the Marredmilli area and sold it to needy persons in Hyderabad and gained easy money.

Police said, that four days ago, he along with Ramavath Rahul left Hyderabad by train to Kothagudem, and from there they went to a village at Marredmilli and purchased 5.6 kgs ganja from Sukdev Sadu by paying Rs 16,000.

On a tip-off, police caught Mohd Arshad Khan and Ramavath Rahul with 2.1 kgs of ganja and on their lead visited Gummadidala, Sangareddy district where they apprehended Irshad and Mazhar and seized 3.5 kgs of ganja. Following a tip, police visited Gummadidala in the Sangareddy district, where they caught Irshad and Mazhar and confiscated 3.5 kg of ganja. They also caught Mohd Arshad Khan and Ramavath Rahul with 2.1 kg of ganja. The accused persons along with seized material were handed over to Tukaramgate police for further action.