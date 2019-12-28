Hyderabad: Postal Pension Adalat on Jan 21

Hyderabad: The Postal Pension Adalat of Telangana Circle of India Post will be held on January 21, 2020 at 2.30 pm in the Committee Hall, 2nd Floor, Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Circle, Abids, said B. Siva Kumar, Assistant Accounts Officer.

Siva Kumar said the grievances related to pension, gratuity and allied matters of Postal Pensioners/Family Pensioners may be addressed to "The Director of Accounts (Postal), Dak Sadan, Abids, Hyderabad-500001" reachable on or before January 10, 2020. The letters and envelopes should be superscribed with the words "Postal Pension Adalat of Telangana Circle."

Individual pensioners/family pensioners should represent to the Pension Adalat, duly furnishing the facts of the case taken up at Regional/Divisional level Pension Adalat and enclosing a copy of the reply given by Regional/Division level, if any. The grievances received after due date will not be entertained. Applicants may also attend the Adalat in person, if they desire.