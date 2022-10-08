Hyderabad: Preparations in full swing to celebrate Milad-un-Nabi

Hyderabad: Brisk preparations are on with great enthusiasm, religious zeal and fervour across the City to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of the Prophet Mohammad on the holy day of 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, falling on October 9. Hyderabad, specially the Old city, have been decked up with green flags, banners and has been brightly illuminated.



Like every year, a number of programmes are being chalked out, including special conferences, big congregations, processions and Mehfil-e-Milad with great reverence and devotion will be arranged to pay respects to the last messenger of Islam Prophet Mohammed whose life and teachings are beacon of light for mankind.

Several City areas are preparing to hold vast celebrations on Sunday. The city is being beautifully decorated. All arrangements are being finalised to celebrate the day in a befitting manner. Roads, streets and buildings in many parts of the city, specially Yakutpura in Old City, are being decorated by the faithful with colourful lights and buntings.

Milad-un-Nabi is the most celebrated festival among Sunni Muslims. As a tradition, Milad-un-Nabi processions will be taken out by singing salutations and versus in praise of Prophet Mohammed. A grand public meetings will be organised, addressed by Islamic scholars and intellectuals and an Aasar-e-Mubarak will also be displayed in most areas and in historic Mecca Masjid. Special arrangements would be made to ensure security of the processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

The decoration of Yakutpura on Eid-Milad-un-Nabi is famous across the city, where thousands visit from far away areas. Interestingly all religion and caste people will visit the areas to see the decoration and the exhibition of Islamic relics, and structures.

The model structure of Gumbad-e-Khizra (green dome built above the tomb of the Prophet Mohammed) which is in Madina (Saudi Arabia), along with its white dome's and umbrellas which are present across the Gumbad-e-Khizra, in Madina will be the major attraction for the visitors.

Religious heads have appealed to Muslims not to use DJs and music bands in processions; instead to utilise the money to feed the poor and needy on the day by setting up food langars.

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Tameer-e-Millat, a socio-religious organisation, is celebrating 73rd Yaum-e-Rahmatul lil Alameen. The 73rd Jalsa is scheduled on October 9 and 10. The meetings will be held at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally.

The chairman of MS Education Academy Mohammed Lateef Khan who is heading the committee of the celebrations said, "to spread the message of Prophet Mohammad as a Rahmatul lil Alameen, MS has decided to support Tameer-e-Millat in organising the series of events along with the Annual Jalsa-e-Yaum-e-sahaba (companions of the Prophet) and Jalsa-e-Yaum-e-Rahmatul lil Alameen."

Secretary, All-India Majlis Tameer-E-Millat Omar Ahmed Shafeeq said they are excited as it is the first time that tech competitions such as robotics and coding are being conducted as part of the Milad-Un-Nabi celebrations.