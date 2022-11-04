Hyderabad: PSKs to be functional on Nov 5

Hyderabad: In order to address the issue regarding the delay in issuing passports to the applicants, the Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad has decided to make the Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) remain functional in the city and elsewhere on November 5 (Saturday). This is particularly to help the applicants avail the Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) services. The PCC services will be available at three Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) of Hyderabad City such Tolichowki, Begumpet and Ameerpet besides two facilities at Karimnagar and Nizamabad.

In a media release, issued by the RPO on Thursday, it was advised to all the applicants to make use of the opportunity by booking their appointments either through official website www.passportindia.gov.in or through mPassportseva app to approach respective PSKs later to avail the services.

"It is also informed that prior appointment is mandatory for all the PCC applicants and no walk in requests for the same will be entertained at any of the designated PSKs. Applicants should carry a print out of the appointment slot along with original passport and all the other original documents to claim any changes in marital status and address," said the release. Apart from this, it was also advised to the applicants not to approach brokers, middlemen or touts for PCC or any kind of other passport related services. Only last month, it was reported that inordinate delay in releasing the passport besides lack of proper facilities and long serpentine queues at several PSKs in the city is making it hard for the applicants especially the senior citizens to wait for a long and get their work done.