Hyderabad: Quadri takes up power issues

Khairtabad: Yakutpura MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri along with all division corporators called on Southern Power Distribution Company Limited CMD G Raghuma Reddy at office in Khairtabad and discussed regarding the electricity issues in Yakutpura constituency.

During the meeting, MLA raised the issue of pending works by the electricity department and installation of new streetlights in the entire constituency. He also noted one of the major problems of continuous power shut down in Yakutpura and asked the officer to solve the issues and to start all pending works.

Later, the CMD assured that the issues would be addressed and resolved at the earliest.

Corporators Mohammed Muzaffar Hussain (Santosh Nagar), AlamdarWalajahi (Dabeerpura), Mohammed Wasayuddin (Rein Bazar), Nasreen Sultana (Moghalpura), and other party leaders were also present.