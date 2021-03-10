X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Quadri takes up power issues

Quadri takes up power issues
x

Quadri takes up power issues

Highlights

Yakutpura MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri along with all division corporators called on Southern Power Distribution Company Limited CMD G Raghuma Reddy at office in Khairtabad and discussed regarding the electricity issues in Yakutpura constituency

Khairtabad: Yakutpura MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri along with all division corporators called on Southern Power Distribution Company Limited CMD G Raghuma Reddy at office in Khairtabad and discussed regarding the electricity issues in Yakutpura constituency.

During the meeting, MLA raised the issue of pending works by the electricity department and installation of new streetlights in the entire constituency. He also noted one of the major problems of continuous power shut down in Yakutpura and asked the officer to solve the issues and to start all pending works.

Later, the CMD assured that the issues would be addressed and resolved at the earliest.

Corporators Mohammed Muzaffar Hussain (Santosh Nagar), AlamdarWalajahi (Dabeerpura), Mohammed Wasayuddin (Rein Bazar), Nasreen Sultana (Moghalpura), and other party leaders were also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X