Hyderabad: Rail users can buy tickets through QR code facility

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) introduced an additional facility for rail users where they can purchase a ticket through QR (Quick Response) code installed in the Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs).

According to SCR officials, after entering the journey details in this new facility, while making the ticket payment, in addition to the existing options, passengers will get two new options which are UPI through Paytm and UPI through Free charge. For making payment through QR code, passenger has to select one of these two options. After which a QR code will be displayed on the ATVM screen. The same has to be scanned by them for making payment. After successful payment, the required ticket will be generated.

SCR senior officer said ATVMs are helpful for rail users in purchasing unreserved tickets and platform tickets. Until now, passengers who wished to purchase tickets through these machines had to purchase smart cards and they needed to recharge the same as per requirement. In order to extend this facility of cashless transaction to the rail users who do not have smart cards and to further encourage digital payments duly simplifying the process, a user-friendly system of payment has been introduced for purchase of tickets by utilising the payment gateways (Paytm or Freecharge).

Sanjeev Kishore, SCR General Manager appealed all the rail users to utilise this opportunity for purchasing general tickets by avoiding queues and cash transactions at General booking counters. This facility will immensely help rail users to have a secured journey.