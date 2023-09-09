Hyderabad: Real Estate’s Impact on Elections

Hyderabad : As the political landscape in Hyderabad gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections, the real estate sector is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the city. With the population steadily increasing and urban development expanding at an unprecedented rate, the issues surrounding real estate have become a focal point for candidates and voters alike.

Housing Crisis Dominates Conversations

One of the most significant issues at the forefront of the election is the ongoing housing crisis. Hyderabad has witnessed a surge in its population due to the burgeoning IT sector and a growing number of job opportunities. Consequently, the demand for affordable housing has skyrocketed.

This has led to skyrocketing property prices, making homeownership a distant dream for many residents.

“Several candidates will be. Making housing affordability a cornerstone of their campaigns, promising to develop policies that encourage the construction of affordable housing units and address the issue of skyrocketing rents,” says Kishore, RK Developers in Kukatpally.

Land Acquisition and Development Projects

The city’s rapid expansion has also triggered debates about land acquisition and development projects. Candidates are divided on how to balance the need for urban development with preserving green spaces and agricultural land.

The contentious issue of land acquisition for infrastructure and commercial projects has sparked protests and resistance from local communities.

“As the elections draw near, candidates are outlining their positions on these issues, aiming to secure the support of voters who are concerned about the environmental impact and social consequences of rapid urbanization.” says Raghu, Murthy Infra Pvt Ltd.

Real Estate and Economic Growth

The real estate sector is intrinsically tied to the city’s economic growth. As Hyderabad emerges as a major tech hub, the commercial real estate market has witnessed significant growth. Candidates are keen to leverage this economic potential by promoting policies that attract more businesses and investments to the city. This, in turn, is expected to stimulate job creation and further bolster the real estate market.