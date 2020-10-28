Hyderabad: Residents demand retaining wall at nala

Hyderabad: Residents of about 200 households in Nehrunagar under Amberpet in the city are up in arms against the officials for failing to deliver on their promise to construct a retaining wall on the nala abutting their houses.



Shajahan Begum, a senior citizen pointing out the apathy of the official machinery, said, " In my entire life I have been a witness to the nala flooding the houses during rains. But, no one bothers to resolve the issue."

Seconding her, Anwari Begum explained how the residents along with their families are forced to live in inhospitable conditions. The Musi canal lacking a retaining wall has become a hazard to the citizens.

Taking exception to the lacklustre response from the local MLA and corporator, Alia and Rani criticised the elected leaders. They said that despite knowing their problem the leaders failed to keep their promise to construct the retaining wall. "Time and again, it was only empty promises that the residents got. But there are no concrete steps to deliver on the promise," they added.

Shiek Anwar pointed out during the recent flooding the officials and police visited the area and knew the serious threat posed to the lives and properties of the residents. However, nothing was done to address the issue, he said.

"While the residents of the nearby Sastry Nagar and Krishna Nagar have already received the government assistance, the Nehrunagar residents have not yet received it," said R Srinivas.

Shiek Hussain and Bapuji said people staying on rent are worried whether they would get financial assistance or not. Rupesh said that officials conducted enumeration five to six years ago for the double bedroom houses. But, till date, nothing is heard about the same, the residents said.