Hyderabad: Residents raise a stink over contaminated water

Hyderabad: Residents of Jahanuma in Bahadurpura constituency have been complaining about receiving contaminated water from drinking water pipelines for the last three months. Residents alleged that the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is not acting on their complaints.

According to residents, since the last three months contaminated water has been supplied and locals say they are receiving sewerage through the drinking water pipeline. Also, continuous sewage overflows. They pointed out that the water was neither potable nor could it be used for domestic purposes. There are over 85 houses in lane and each of them are receiving the same water and are compelled to purchase water. The officials are yet to address the problem and rectify, the residents added.

Mohammed Yaseen, a resident of Jahanuma near Boys Town School said that the drinking water in the area is contaminated with sewage with water smelling foul most of the time and cannot be used for any purpose.

"We the residents are receiving polluted water which may affect health and may attract other water-borne diseases like diarrhea," he added. Adding he said, "There is a constant sewage overflow in the area, the officials are yet to solve the drinking water issue and stop sewage overflow."

Even after complaints have been lodged with the Water Board, no permanent solution has been taken.

Resulting, the residents are forced to purchase water cans, while some are struggling at water filter stations.

Similarly, the residents of Nawab Sahab Kunta, Tadbun, Kala Pather, and surrounding areas also complain about the receiving polluted water. Mohammed Ahmed, vice-president of TDP Minority Cell said HMWSSB supplies water for 3-4 hours on alternate days. Now for the last several weeks the residents are receiving contaminated water. "After no response from officials, residents are purchasing water for both drinking and other purposes," stated Ahmed.

"After no response to the complaints filed, the issue was also raised on Twitter by tagging the concerned department and higher authorities," added Ahmed.