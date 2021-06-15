Hyderabad: Residents raise stink over Jawahar Nagar dump yard

Dammaiguda: Once again Jawahar Nagar dump yard is in limelight for its pathetic condition as the residents are spending sleepless nights due to the foul smell.



Meanwhile the recent rains are acting as fuel to the fire to this situation. According to the locals the air, soil and groundwater had been polluted due to the adjacent dump yard and they demand a permanent solution.

"Three days back I have witnessed leachate (which is a greasy substance) oozing out from the dump yard and rains are creating more problems and the stench is unbearable. Also, the lake adjacent to the dump yard is contaminated, said B V Seshagiri, a Socio-political activist.

N Venkata Subba Rao, a resident of Dammaiguda said, "We are forced to close our doors and windows due to the foul smell and these issues have been suffering us from for over a decade now and smoke emanating from the dump yard which is also terrible. There is no permanent solution given to this issue, this is a high time at least now the concerned officials should come with a permanent solution to give relief to the residents."

"Due to the rains the situation has become worse, we are facing the same problem every monsoon. The dump yard has reached its brim and there is no solution to it. As the life of locals has become worsened because of the dump yard and at least now the State government should enhance the quality of life of residents residing over here", said T Rahul, resident of Dammaiguda.

On condition of anonymity, an official of Jawahar Nagar Municipal Corporation said, "It is obvious that the dump yards would emanate foul smell. However due to the monsoon smell increased and we are soon going to solve the problem."