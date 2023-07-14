Hyderabad: Revisiting city’s French connection

♦ Among Monsieur Raymond’s notable contributions was his involvement in the production of cannons and guns for the Nizam, which took place in the Nampally area. As a result, the area came to be known as “Gunfoundry”

Hyderabad:On the French National Day, which commemorates the storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789, The Hans India explores Hyderabad city’s long forgotten French connection.

Monsieur Michel Joachim Marie Raymond, a French General renowned for his association with Hyderabad played a significant role as the leader of a regiment comprising 15,000 soldiers within the Court of Asaf Jah II Nizam Ali Khan. Due to the difficulty in pronouncing his French name, he was popularly referred as MoosaRahmoo by the Asaf JahiCourt. His demise occurred in Hyderabad in 1798 when he was 43 years old.

Among Monsieur Raymond’s notable contributions was his involvement in the production of cannons and guns for the Nizam, which took place in the Nampally area. As a result, the area came to be known as “Gunfoundry.” Following his death, a tomb was erected in Malakpet, situated half a mile beyond the jail. This tomb features a granite obelisk standing at 23 feet, positioned at the centre of an oblong platform measuring 180 by 85 feet. The obelisk bears a simple inscription of “J.R.” Within the same compound, the lower hill serves as the burial site for Monsieur Raymond’s wife and child. Until the mid-20thcentury, the Nizam’s government conducted an annual procession on the anniversary of Monsieur Raymond’s death to honor his memory.

Speaking to The Hans India, Dr Samuel Berthet, Director, Alliance Francaise, Hyderabad said, “Hyderabad and France have a long-shared history from the 17thcentury. It is now playing a central role in the Indo-French partnership in the fields of new technologies, research and higher education, but also of course in the field of gastronomy and luxury products. Cinema and animation also have great prospects with an increasing number of Tollywood movies shot in France and the amazing movie post-production capacity of Hyderabad.”

Charles Joseph Patissier, Marquis de Bussy-Castelnau, an officer of the French army in India, held the significant role of Governor General of the French colony of Pondicherry from 1783 to 1785. During his time in India, particularly in 1750, de Bussy established his headquarters near Hyderabad with his entire battalion. His influential position within the Nizam’s court was unrivaled.

He played a pivotal role in the political landscape of Hyderabad. Following the assassination of Muzafar Jung, he proclaimed Salabath Jung as the new Nizam, solidifying his authority and influence. However, with de Bussy’s departure, the French presence in Hyderabad experienced a marked decline. Nonetheless, his name remains etched in the history of the Hyderabad dominion due to his notable involvement in the renowned Bobbili battle that occurred in January 1757, ensuring his lasting legacy.

Speaking about the French travelers who visited India, the director said, “A well-known French traveler, Jean de Thevenot, who visited India in 1665-1666 wrote in ‘Travels in India’ about Deccan: ‘The capital city of this kingdom is called Bagnagar, the Persians call it Aider-abad.’ Another gem merchant and traveler, Jean-Baptiste Tavernier, visited Golconda and acquired some jewelery for the French king. Apart from jewelery, he was also interested in textiles based in Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh.”

During the mid-18th century, a significant cross-cultural exchange took place between the two countries, leading to a notable impact on both Hyderabad and France. As a result, Stanislas-Jean, chevalier de Boufflers French writer, soldier, and academician remembered chiefly for his picaresque romance, Aline, reine de Golconde (“Aline, Queen of Golconde”).

In this masterwork titled “Aline,” Boufflers crafted a captivating tale that follows the journey of a milkmaid. This charming narrative unfolds through a series of unconventional adventures, ultimately leading the protagonist to ascend to the position of queen in Golconda. It was adapted as an opera under the title the Queen of Golconda which became very famous and was translated into several European languages.

The opening of the Suez Canal in 1859 paved the way to frequent visits of the Nizams to France, which facilitated a deep connection and cultural exchange between the two regions. As a result, the influence of French cuisine permeated the culinary practices of Hyderabad, leaving a lasting impression on the local culinary methods and flavors. This cultural fusion contributed to the enrichment and diversification of the culinary landscape in Hyderabad during that time.

In 1980s, noted personalities in Hyderabad, such as Achyut Bhogle, RV Tamhankar founded the Alliance Francaise Hyderabad which became a cultural centre of the city attracting artists, historians, writers and musicians alike.

In recent times, Hyderabad has witnessed the establishment of various industrial units by French companies, highlighting the strong economic ties between the two regions. For instance, Safran Electric and Power facility, specialising in aircraft engine manufacturing, has set up its operations in Hyderabad. Additionally, MONIN, a renowned French syrup maker, has also established its unit in the city, further strengthening the French presence in Hyderabad’s industrial landscape.

Moreover, the year 2021 marked the renewal of the cooperation program between Bordeaux and Hyderabad, designating them as sister cities. This signifies the commitment to foster collaboration and exchange in various fields such as culture, business, and education between the two cities. The renewal of this programme reflects the sustained efforts to deepen the bilateral ties and promote mutual growth and development between Bordeaux and Hyderabad.