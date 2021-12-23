Hyderabad: Rich tributes paid to PV Narasimha Rao

Hyderabad: Rich tributes were paid to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his death anniversary on Thursday.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, state ministers, family members of Narasimha Rao and leaders of various political parties paid floral tributes to the late leader at PV Gnana Bhoomi on the banks of Hussain Sagar here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor recalled the services rendered by Narasimha Rao to the nation. She said the former Prime Minister was an erudite scholar, a statesman and an administrator par excellence. Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav and Excise Minister Srinivas Goud, Narasimha Rao's daughter and Telangana Legislative Council member Vani Devi and leaders of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) paid tributes to the former Prime Minister. Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao, BJP leader K Laxman and others also paid floral tributes.

Hailing from Vangara in Karimnagar district (now in Telangana), PV was India's first and only Telugu Prime Minister. He also had the distinction of being the first Prime Minister outside the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty to complete a full five-year term. PV, who also served as the Chief Minister of the undivided Andhra Pradesh and as a Central minister, was known as a scholar, statesman, a polyglot and an author.

PV, was elected to Parliament in 1972, held several cabinet posts under Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, including Foreign Minister from 1980 to 1984.