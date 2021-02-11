Hyderabad: Road safety awareness virtual meet held

Madhapur : As this month is celebrated as road safety month, Cyberabad traffic department organised a virtual meet with Novartis employees on Wednesday.

SM Vijay Kumar, DCP, Cyberabad traffic police, said the police was focussing on two major concerns of the majority of the accidents – bikers and pedestrians. Out of the total number of accidents that are taking place 60 to 70% are of the bikers and pedestrians.

It is noticed that bikers do not follow the lane discipline, do not wear high quality helmets, drive in a zig zag way in the heavy traffic, drive very closely to the heavy vehicles, enter the high way without proper observation.

To counter this trend, the Cyberabad traffic police has set up seven check posts with dedicated teams working 24x7. They do not allow any two-wheeler on roads, without helmets for both the rider and the pillion rider.

The drive is giving good results and helped in reducing the Fatal Accidents. For pedestrian Safety the Cyberabad Traffic Police is coordinating with GHMC and they have already set up four road crossing exclusively for pedestrians.

GHMC and CTP have introduced Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) which is a PPP module under which the pedestrian safety measures like construction of foot paths, foot over bridges, road cross markings, sign boards, etc., are being taken up.

As many as 14 new FOB and 31 exclusive pedestrian road crossings are will come up in Cyberabad very soon. Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) project being implemented by L&T is using Analytics and AI to regulate traffic better, said the senior police officer.