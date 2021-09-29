Hyderabad: RTC MD VC Sajjanar asks drivers not to stop buses in middle of road

Hyderabad: Responding to several social media requests, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) MD VC Sajjanar has directed the drivers of the Corporation not to stop buses in middle of the road which could lead to accidents. "There have been complaints pouring in by the citizens on twitter against the drivers of TSRTC that the buses were being stopped in the middle of the road.

This kind of behaviour on part of the drivers is dangerous for both the boarding/alighting passengers and road users. As such it is a violation of traffic rules thereby rendering the erring drivers liable to disciplinary action. Further, such instances tarnish the image of the corporation in the eyes of the public leading to erosion of goodwill. Employees should never forget that goodwill surplus is as important as financial surplus for the survival of the Corporation," said Sajjanar.

The MD asked the regional managers to instruct the divisional managers, depot managers of their respective regions to organise gate meetings at depots and to address all drivers and educate them on the need to follow traffic rules strictly and stop buses near the kerb of bus stops but not in the middle of the road and avoid causing inconvenience to the road users. Caution the drivers that reports of non-adherence to the traffic rules and stoppage would be viewed seriously and disciplinary action would be instructed against the erring drivers in addition to recovering the penalty imposed by the police personnel.