Hyderabad: Saviour for mentally retarded, physically disabled children

Hyderabad: Dr Pasupuleti Hanumantha Rao, who has been treating patients especially children with mentally retarded, physically disabled and deaf children and adults for the last five decades has been conferred the Padma Shri, the 4th highest civilian award in the country. He is one of the three people from Telangana who has been honoured with the Padma Shri award by the Government of India.

In an interview, he expressed special gratitude to the Government of India, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for honouring him with the Padma Award. "I am overwhelmed with this honour and grateful to the Centre. It is a result of that, and it is the blessings of the people that I have received this award."

Dr Rao is also a founder of Sweekaar Group. At a time when very few doctors were even willing to treat children with special needs, he was the only one to do so in large numbers. Dr Rao set the ball rolling when it comes to caring for children with special needs. He was also awarded the Gem of India Award in recognition of outstanding services to society and excellence in the medicine field. Received "Man Of Asia Award" in recognition of the services rendered in the field of welfare of Handicapped from "International Peace Foundation" London, in 1996 at London and various other awards.