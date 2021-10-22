Hyderabad: SBI Ladies Club holds medical & audiometry test camps

Hyderabad: The State Bank of India Ladies Club organised medical camp and audiometry test camp for people with hearing impaired network (PHIN) at Moosarambagh. Medical kits, along with other essentials such as stationery, clothes, hygiene products, Covid consumables and food, were distributed to the inmates.

PHIN is a voluntary and a non-profit organisation which runs a residential school for hearing impaired children here. The NGO, established in 2007, is providing shelter, food, medical aid and education for 100 children.

With support from both government and NGOs, it has been able to highlight issues of the hearing Impaired at national and international levels. The services of the NGO were recognised by the Union government and presented the national award (Helen Keller) in 2007 and the Role Model National Award in 2013. PHIN also received awards from the State government.

Addressing the gathering, Nupur Jhingran, wife of Amit Jhingran, GM, SBI Hyderabad Circle, reiterated the bank's commitment to reach out to the deserving sections of society.

She said the audiometry test camp would help in evaluating and providing hearing aid machines to the needy children. The bank will also evaluate the feasibility of providing a computer lab and improve general hygiene facilities at the school.