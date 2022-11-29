  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: SCB member inspects Lothukunta localities

Hyderabad: SCB member inspects Lothukunta localities
x
Highlights

Under the ‘Meet your Member’ programme, J Ramakrishna, a nominated member of SCB along with SCB officials visited various localities of Lothukunta and interacted with locals about various civic issues.

Hyderabad: Under the 'Meet your Member' programme, J Ramakrishna, a nominated member of Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) along with SCB officials visited various localities of Lothukunta and interacted with locals about various civic issues.

The SCB member also inaugurated underground drainage pipelines works taken up at Mandabad Basthi and Saraswathi Nagar Colony, Lothukunta, at estimated costs of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively.

Various areas of Lothukunta have been facing civic issues that include irregular water supply, bad condition of roads, sewage overflow and absence of health centres in the area. "We assure the people that after completion of underground drainage pipelines works, the roads will be re-laid in a phased manner and water supply will soon be streamlined," said J Ramakrishna.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X